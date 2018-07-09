Chesterfield to issue $50M in bonds for school improvements

The bonds will go on sale July 11. (Source: Chesterfield Public Schools)

Chesterfield County will issue $50 million in bonds to help build new schools throughout the county.

The bond sale is part of a 2013 referendum and will fund replacing five elementary schools – Matoaca, Harrowgate, Reams, Crestwood and Ettrick – and a new Old Hundred Elementary School plus maintenance to other schools in the county.

The bonds will be issued to the public beginning July 11.

Anyone interested in purchasing a bond should contact Raymond James at (804) 225-1129, Bank of America Merill Lynch at (804) 780-1400 or Wells Fargo Securities (804) 651-7077.

The county’s AAA credit rating was re-certified prior to the bond sale meaning the county qualifies for the lowest interest rate on borrowed funds.

