Officers find 10-year-old boy behind wheel of crashed car

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Officers who followed a car zig-zagging down a Des Moines street before it crashed were surprised to find a 10-year-old boy at the wheel with his 7-year-old brother riding shotgun.

A 911 caller alerted police to a reckless driver a little before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Officers who spotted the car turned on their flashing lights while following it, but the curb-to-curb excursion didn't end until the minor crash. Police say neither of the boys was hurt.

Sgt. Paul Parizek (puh-REE'-zihk) says the boys apparently were just out on a joy ride, and were heading nowhere in particular.

Parizek says they won't be referred to juvenile authorities, telling The Des Moines Register that "the punishment to fit the crime is probably going to be in the home."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

