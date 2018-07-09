BeProsise camp attracts 150 young football players - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BeProsise camp attracts 150 young football players

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
C.J. Prosise signs autographs for camp participants. (Source: @killajgetitpopn/Twitter) C.J. Prosise signs autographs for camp participants. (Source: @killajgetitpopn/Twitter)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

The second annual BeProsise Summer Skills Academy attracted 150 young football players to Colonial Heights High School on Saturday to learn from skills from a pro.

C. J. Prosise, a Petersburg native and Seattle Seahawks running back, hosted the free camp for kids age 11 to 15.

The camp is designed to develop football skill and teach the importance of self-confidence and classroom success.

