BeProsise camp attracts 150 young football players

The second annual BeProsise Summer Skills Academy attracted 150 young football players to Colonial Heights High School on Saturday to learn from skills from a pro.

C. J. Prosise, a Petersburg native and Seattle Seahawks running back, hosted the free camp for kids age 11 to 15.

The camp is designed to develop football skill and teach the importance of self-confidence and classroom success.

Had a great time today at my 2nd annual #BeProsise Skills Academy!

??: @killajgetitpopn pic.twitter.com/7AIYgRJCrb — Cj Prosise (@Prosisely_22) July 7, 2018

