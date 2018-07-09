Repeated sex offender gets 20-year sentence for soliciting 14-year-old girl

A registered sex offender with convictions in three states was sentenced Monday to 20 years in a Virginia correctional facility after soliciting a teen on social media.

Attorney General Mark Herring says 56-year-old Robert Gale Wojda of Richmond pleaded guilty to two counts of using an electronic communications system to solicit a minor under the age of 15.

Wojda admitted to Richmond police detectives that he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with minors on Facebook and Skype, as well as sending explicit photos.

A search of his cell photo revealed sexually-explicit communications with a 14-year-old girl.

Herring's office says Wojda exposed himself to that girl and requested that she do the same.

"This man has proven himself to be an ongoing danger to Virginia children with no intent of changing his behavior, which is why he will spend the next two decades behind bars where he belongs," said Herring.

Wojda has previous convictions for child exploitation in Virginia as well as Florida and Ohio.

