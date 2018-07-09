US striker Wood joins Hannover on loan from Hamburger SV - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US striker Wood joins Hannover on loan from Hamburger SV

HANNOVER, Germany (AP) - United States striker Bobby Wood switched to Bundesliga side Hannover from relegated Hamburger SV on Monday.

The 25-year-old Wood joined on loan for one year, with the option to then make the switch permanent, Hannover said in a statement.

The Hawaii-born forward is the club's third loan signing of the summer, after Kevin Wimmer (from Tottenham) and Takuma Asano (Arsenal).

"I had very good talks ... and know what the club intends, what kind of football should be played and where I fit in with that. My gut feeling told me it is the right decision," Wood said.

He joined 1860 Munich's youth setup in 2007 and made his debut in the second division in 2011. The forward moved to Union Berlin in 2015, and then Hamburg in the Bundesliga in 2016.

Wood's time in Hamburg did not go to plan, scoring just seven goals in 52 league games. Last season he managed two as the side was relegated.

"Wood fills exactly the profile of forward we were looking for," Hannover general manager Horst Heldt said. "He is a highly talented player who has already proved his potential and who suits us brilliantly due to his teamwork and willingness to run."

He has 12 goals in 39 appearances for the U.S. since making his debut as a 20-year-old under Jurgen Klinsmann in August 2013.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Lawyer: Alleged Weinstein victim would testify

    The Latest: Lawyer: Alleged Weinstein victim would testify

    Monday, July 9 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-07-09 12:56:42 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:04:22 GMT
    (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday, July July 9 for arrai...(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday, July July 9 for arrai...
    Harvey Weinstein is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.More >>

  • Weinstein pleads not guilty, released on bail

    Weinstein pleads not guilty, released on bail

    Sunday, July 8 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-07-09 02:43:29 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:03:49 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>

  • William, Kate's third child Prince Louis christened

    William, Kate's third child Prince Louis christened

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:01 AM EDT2018-07-09 10:01:32 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:02:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE). FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, April 23, 2018 Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holds her newborn baby son, to be named Prince Louis, as she leaves the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London. The Chri...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE). FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, April 23, 2018 Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holds her newborn baby son, to be named Prince Louis, as she leaves the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London. The Chri...

    The royal couple named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.

    More >>

    The royal couple named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly