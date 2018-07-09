Rescue crew drops man at hospital, then does his yard work

HUDSON, Fla. (AP) - When a Florida man suffered a heart attack while laying sod in his front yard, the first responders did something extraordinary.
Melissa and Gene Work were rushing to finish the yard work in time to avoid a fine from their homeowner's association. Melissa Work said her husband was so worried about meeting the deadline that while he was drifting in and out of consciousness on the way to the hospital, he begged her to keep the grass from dying.
The rescue team took notice. After leaving the couple at the hospital, seven firefighters returned to their home and finished the job.
Melissa Work is sharing her thanks. Pasco County Fire & Rescue officials said Sunday on Facebook that they "believe in helping the community whenever we are needed."
