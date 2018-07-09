Family Dollar robbery suspect wanted

Richmond police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at Family Dollar.
An unidentified man was captured on surveillance images July 2 at the Family Dollar on East 16th Street.
Police say he claimed to have a weapon and passed the cashier a note that demanded money. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and never displayed a weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.