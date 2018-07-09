Family Dollar robbery suspect wanted

If you know this man, call Crime Stoppers. (Source: Richmond Police)

Richmond police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at Family Dollar.

An unidentified man was captured on surveillance images July 2 at the Family Dollar on East 16th Street.

Police say he claimed to have a weapon and passed the cashier a note that demanded money. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and never displayed a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12