Richmond employees to get 8 weeks of paid parental leave

Mayor Levar Stoney announced Monday an expanded Parental Leave Policy for city employees.

The policy, which started July 7, provides:

8 weeks of paid maternity leave for birth mothers

8 weeks of paid bonding leave for the non-birthing parent

8 weeks of paid parental leave for the adoption/foster care placement of a child (City of Richmond employees)

4 weeks of paid sick parent leave to care for a sick parent with a serious health condition.

The policy expands the city's benefit from four to eight weeks, which is a similar policy that Gov. Ralph Northam implemented with state employees in June.

"I applaud Governor Northam for announcing this important policy change for state workers," said Stoney, who first proposed Richmond’s parental leave policy in March. "... City of Richmond employees work very hard to keep our city running smoothly. Providing these public servants uninterrupted bonding time with a new child and time to take care of a sick parent is the right thing to do."

