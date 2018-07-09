Kroger debunks $250 coupon floating around social media

It’s a deal that’s too good to be true. Literally.
Kroger took to Facebook on Monday to shoot down a social media hoax that has been circulating for $250 coupon.
Kroger posted that the coupon was "unauthorized" and not affiliated with the Kroger Company in any way.
Additionally, Kroger said not to engage with the site peddling the fake coupon, and it is working to resolve the problem.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Police say he claimed to have a weapon and passed the cashier a note that demanded money.More >>
Police say he claimed to have a weapon and passed the cashier a note that demanded money.More >>
Mayor Levar Stoney announced Monday an expanded Parental Leave Policy for city employees.More >>
Mayor Levar Stoney announced Monday an expanded Parental Leave Policy for city employees.More >>
Crews are on the scene of an aviation crash in a residential part of Williamsburg.More >>
Crews are on the scene of an aviation crash in a residential part of Williamsburg.More >>
It’s a deal that’s too good to be true. Literally.More >>
It’s a deal that’s too good to be true. Literally.More >>
The fire was contained to the attic and it believed to have started around an exhaust fan.More >>
The fire was contained to the attic and it believed to have started around an exhaust fan.More >>
Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.More >>
Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.More >>
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.More >>
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.More >>
The 5-month-old was transported to a local hospital and is in good condition, according to deputies.More >>
The 5-month-old was transported to a local hospital and is in good condition, according to deputies.More >>
The funeral for a woman killed in McIntosh County late last month was held on Saturday. Katie Kettles Sasser was shot and killed with another man, John Hall, at Hall's home. Her estranged husband, Robert Corey Sasser, is the only suspect in the Tolomato Island double homicide. Glynn County Officers found him dead in his truck after a short chase and standoff. Sasser is a former Lieutenant with the Glynn County police. WTOC got a look at body camera video from the incident that...More >>
The funeral for a woman killed in McIntosh County late last month was held on Saturday. Katie Kettles Sasser was shot and killed with another man, John Hall, at Hall's home. Her estranged husband, Robert Corey Sasser, is the only suspect in the Tolomato Island double homicide. Glynn County Officers found him dead in his truck after a short chase and standoff. Sasser is a former Lieutenant with the Glynn County police. WTOC got a look at body camera video from the incident that...More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
The 61-year-old father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway and struck the family’s van head-on.More >>
The 61-year-old father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway and struck the family’s van head-on.More >>
The mother says the daycare told her the baby’s injuries were caused by a possible allergic reaction to a mosquito bite, but doctors performed tests and didn’t find a bite on him.More >>
The mother says the daycare told her the baby’s injuries were caused by a possible allergic reaction to a mosquito bite, but doctors performed tests and didn’t find a bite on him.More >>
A Memphis woman got fired after a post went viral on social media.More >>
A Memphis woman got fired after a post went viral on social media.More >>
One family is desperate to lay their loved one to rest after he died in an accident at the Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse.More >>
One family is desperate to lay their loved one to rest after he died in an accident at the Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse.More >>
Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.More >>
Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.More >>