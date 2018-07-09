Kroger debunks $250 coupon floating around social media

It’s a deal that’s too good to be true. Literally.

Kroger took to Facebook on Monday to shoot down a social media hoax that has been circulating for $250 coupon.

Kroger posted that the coupon was "unauthorized" and not affiliated with the Kroger Company in any way.

Additionally, Kroger said not to engage with the site peddling the fake coupon, and it is working to resolve the problem.

