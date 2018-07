Appalachian League

(AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano). Spain head coach Fernando Hierro reacts during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Spain is looking for a head coach for the second time in a tumultuous month after parting ways with Fernando Hierro, who took the job two days before the team's first World Cup game. More >>