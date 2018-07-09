Woman, infant escape Chesterfield house fire

The fire was contained to the attic. (Source: NBC12)

A woman her infant child escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Chesterfield County.

The woman said she awakened to what sounded like rainfall and went to see what was causing the noise.

She saw smoke in the attic and grabbed her 14-month-old daughter and left the home.

The fire was contained to the attic and it believed to have started around an exhaust fan.

The home is located on Dawnwood Court.

