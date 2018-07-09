Woman, infant escape Chesterfield house fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman, infant escape Chesterfield house fire

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A woman and her 14-month-old daughter got out of the burning home. (Source: NBC12) A woman and her 14-month-old daughter got out of the burning home. (Source: NBC12)
The fire was contained to the attic. (Source: NBC12) The fire was contained to the attic. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A woman her infant child escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Chesterfield County.

The woman said she awakened to what sounded like rainfall and went to see what was causing the noise.

She saw smoke in the attic and grabbed her 14-month-old daughter and left the home.

The fire was contained to the attic and it believed to have started around an exhaust fan.

The home is located on Dawnwood Court.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 4 ambulances leave Thai cave site on Day 2 of rescue

    4 ambulances leave Thai cave site on Day 2 of rescue

    Monday, July 9 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-07-09 07:26:36 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-07-09 13:24:16 GMT
    (Big Krean via AP). In this image made from video taken Sunday, July 8, 2018, an emergency team carries a stretcher believed to be carrying one of the rescued boys from the flooded cave to a waiting helicopter in Mae Sai, Chiang Mai province, northern ...(Big Krean via AP). In this image made from video taken Sunday, July 8, 2018, an emergency team carries a stretcher believed to be carrying one of the rescued boys from the flooded cave to a waiting helicopter in Mae Sai, Chiang Mai province, northern ...

    Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.

    More >>

    Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.

    More >>

  • Bodycam footage shows former Georgia cop at estranged wife's home

    Bodycam footage shows former Georgia cop at estranged wife's home

    Sunday, July 8 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-07-08 20:28:30 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    The funeral for a woman killed in McIntosh County late last month was held on Saturday. Katie Kettles Sasser was shot and killed with another man, John Hall, at Hall's home. Her estranged husband, Robert Corey Sasser, is the only suspect in the Tolomato Island double homicide. Glynn County Officers found him dead in his truck after a short chase and standoff. Sasser is a former Lieutenant with the Glynn County police.  WTOC got a look at body camera video from the incident that...

    More >>

    The funeral for a woman killed in McIntosh County late last month was held on Saturday. Katie Kettles Sasser was shot and killed with another man, John Hall, at Hall's home. Her estranged husband, Robert Corey Sasser, is the only suspect in the Tolomato Island double homicide. Glynn County Officers found him dead in his truck after a short chase and standoff. Sasser is a former Lieutenant with the Glynn County police.  WTOC got a look at body camera video from the incident that...

    More >>

  • Mother survives car crash that killed husband, 4 daughters

    Mother survives car crash that killed husband, 4 daughters

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-07-09 10:18:33 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-07-09 10:18:33 GMT
    The 61-year-old father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway and struck the family’s van head-on. (Source: WPIX/KYW/CNN)The 61-year-old father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway and struck the family’s van head-on. (Source: WPIX/KYW/CNN)

    The 61-year-old father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway and struck the family’s van head-on.

    More >>

    The 61-year-old father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway and struck the family’s van head-on.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly