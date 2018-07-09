Woman, infant escape Chesterfield house fire

The fire was contained to the attic and it believed to have started around an exhaust fan.More >>
The fire was contained to the attic and it believed to have started around an exhaust fan.More >>
RACC said it’s not known yet if the dog’s scenes will make the final film, but they will keep up-to-date and hold a release party if the dog makes the cut.More >>
RACC said it’s not known yet if the dog’s scenes will make the final film, but they will keep up-to-date and hold a release party if the dog makes the cut.More >>
Got that holiday downtime out of your system? Well, it doesn't matter because it's Monday and it's time to get back to work.More >>
Got that holiday downtime out of your system? Well, it doesn't matter because it's Monday and it's time to get back to work.More >>
Crews are on the scene of an aviation crash in a residential part of Williamsburg.More >>
Crews are on the scene of an aviation crash in a residential part of Williamsburg.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.More >>
Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.More >>
The funeral for a woman killed in McIntosh County late last month was held on Saturday. Katie Kettles Sasser was shot and killed with another man, John Hall, at Hall's home. Her estranged husband, Robert Corey Sasser, is the only suspect in the Tolomato Island double homicide. Glynn County Officers found him dead in his truck after a short chase and standoff. Sasser is a former Lieutenant with the Glynn County police. WTOC got a look at body camera video from the incident that...More >>
The funeral for a woman killed in McIntosh County late last month was held on Saturday. Katie Kettles Sasser was shot and killed with another man, John Hall, at Hall's home. Her estranged husband, Robert Corey Sasser, is the only suspect in the Tolomato Island double homicide. Glynn County Officers found him dead in his truck after a short chase and standoff. Sasser is a former Lieutenant with the Glynn County police. WTOC got a look at body camera video from the incident that...More >>
The 61-year-old father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway and struck the family’s van head-on.More >>
The 61-year-old father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway and struck the family’s van head-on.More >>
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.More >>
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.More >>
There is a heavy police and fire presence at a house on Granite Way in the Stonegate subdivision in Wetumpka.More >>
There is a heavy police and fire presence at a house on Granite Way in the Stonegate subdivision in Wetumpka.More >>
Golden told WJXT he was sitting at home when he heard his glass door break. Then, a man with a rifle demanded money.More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
Visitors who arrived early on Sunday morning received quite a treat at Edisto Beach.More >>
Visitors who arrived early on Sunday morning received quite a treat at Edisto Beach.More >>
One family is desperate to lay their loved one to rest after he died in an accident at the Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse.More >>
One family is desperate to lay their loved one to rest after he died in an accident at the Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse.More >>
The mother says the daycare told her the baby’s injuries were caused by a possible allergic reaction to a mosquito bite, but doctors performed tests and didn’t find a bite on him.More >>
The mother says the daycare told her the baby’s injuries were caused by a possible allergic reaction to a mosquito bite, but doctors performed tests and didn’t find a bite on him.More >>