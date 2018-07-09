RACC dog films scenes for 'Wonder Woman'

This is Blue Belle and you might can spot this pup in the Wonder Woman sequel. (Source: Richmond Animal Care and Control/Facebook)

Richmond Animal Care and Control may have a star in the making.

Blue Belle, a dog being housed at the shelter, was used during filming of Wonder Woman.

The movie is being filmed in Washington, DC, and a RACC volunteer went up there with the dog and shot a few scenes for the film, RACC announced on Facebook.

RACC said it’s not known yet if the dog’s scenes will make the final film, but they will keep up-to-date and hold a release party if the dog makes the cut.

The movie is set to be released in November 2019.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been spotted around Washington, DC, while filming the movie and even went to a children’s hospital in Falls Church in full costume.

