NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 9

Got that holiday downtime out of your system? Well, it doesn't matter because it's Monday and it's time to get back to work. Though no one would begrudge you a "sick day" to take advantage of today's weather.

What’s Going On?

A helicopter crashed into a residential building in Williamsburg on Sunday.

One person inside the building was killed.

The pilot was the only person on board the helicopter, but has not yet been accounted for.

A fire resulting from the crash has made it so dangerous that rescuers could not get to the site.

The second phase to rescue the trapped soccer team in Thailand is underway.

Four of the boys were rescued Monday after being underground for more than two weeks.

Despite being rescued, the boys still don’t have contact with family members due to the risk of infection.

Reports from the scene indicate another rescue may have taken place Monday morning, but it has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Kevin Burks, 57, was hit by a blue sedan on Hull Street on Saturday afternoon and died at the hospital.

"He’d give you the shirt off his back," a friend said.

Family said Burks was a cancer survivor.

A Thing to Know:

President Donald Trump will announce his nominee for the Supreme Court tonight. He has said that of all the finalists, he "can’t go wrong."

Looking forward to announcing my final decision on the United States Supreme Court Justice at 9:00pmE tomorrow night at the @WhiteHouse. An exceptional person will be chosen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

How’s the Weather?

Is this July? Yes, but it sure didn’t feel like it this morning. Monday brings some spring-like weather. It’s not a bad day to skip work and go to the beach or just sip a few drinks on your deck (but you didn’t hear that from us).

What Day is It?

Monday, July 9 – National Sugar Cookie Day

Say What?

The Post Office lost a lawsuit because it printed the wrong Statue of Liberty on 5 billion stamps.

Did You See the Game?

England is making a surprisingly deep run at the World Cup, reaching the semifinals.

Adoptable Animal(s)

UH-OH! These little guys look like trouble!

Final Thought:

"The advantage of a bad memory is that one enjoys several times the same good things for the first time." - Friedrich Nietzsche

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12