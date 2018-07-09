NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 9

Got that holiday downtime out of your system? Well, it doesn't matter because it's Monday and it's time to get back to work. Though no one would begrudge you a "sick day" to take advantage of today's weather.
A helicopter crashed into a residential building in Williamsburg on Sunday.
The second phase to rescue the trapped soccer team in Thailand is underway.
A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
Looking forward to announcing my final decision on the United States Supreme Court Justice at 9:00pmE tomorrow night at the @WhiteHouse. An exceptional person will be chosen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018
UH-OH! These little guys look like trouble!
"The advantage of a bad memory is that one enjoys several times the same good things for the first time." - Friedrich Nietzsche
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Got that holiday downtime out of your system? Well, it doesn't matter because it's Monday and it's time to get back to work.More >>
Got that holiday downtime out of your system? Well, it doesn't matter because it's Monday and it's time to get back to work.More >>
Crews are on the scene of an aviation crash in a residential part of Williamsburg.More >>
Crews are on the scene of an aviation crash in a residential part of Williamsburg.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.More >>
Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.More >>
Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.More >>
Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.More >>
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.More >>
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.More >>
The 61-year-old father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway and struck the family’s van head-on.More >>
The 61-year-old father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway and struck the family’s van head-on.More >>
There is a heavy police and fire presence at a house on Granite Way in the Stonegate subdivision in Wetumpka.More >>
There is a heavy police and fire presence at a house on Granite Way in the Stonegate subdivision in Wetumpka.More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
Owensboro Police say a water main leak has flooded the 2000 block of E 4th. St. They said around 5:10 Monday morning, the entire area is to be avoided.More >>
Owensboro Police say a water main leak has flooded the 2000 block of E 4th. St. They said around 5:10 Monday morning, the entire area is to be avoided.More >>
One Kershaw County man received an unwelcomed visit by a snake outside his home on the Fourth of July.More >>
One Kershaw County man received an unwelcomed visit by a snake outside his home on the Fourth of July.More >>
Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.More >>
Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.More >>
An Athens man has been arrested after an incident in a church on Sunday.More >>
An Athens man has been arrested after an incident in a church on Sunday.More >>
The Miss America Organization said “bye, bye bikini,” last month but some 22 state pageants are now calling for the scholarship program to say goodbye to current Chair of the Board, Gretchen Carlson.More >>
The Miss America Organization said “bye, bye bikini,” last month but some 22 state pageants are now calling for the scholarship program to say goodbye to current Chair of the Board, Gretchen Carlson.More >>