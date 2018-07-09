You can get Chick-fil-A for free on July 10, but there's a catch

The fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A is celebrating "Cow Appreciation Day" on Tuesday, July 10 by handing out a free meal.

But there is a catch.

Customers who dress in any type of cow attire will be offered a free Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets, or the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Any children wearing a cow costume will receive a free Chick-fil-A Kid's Meal.

Restaurants nationwide are participating in the event on Tuesday from opening through 7 p.m.

More than one million people earned a free meal in 2017, according to Chick-fil-A.

Click here to find a Chick-fil-A in your area.

