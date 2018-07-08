Bruce Smith to attend DICK’S Sporting Goods opening at Willow Lawn

Former Washington Redskins defensive end Bruce Smith will make an appearance at the new DICK’S Sporting Goods grand opening in Virginia.

Events begin on July 13 and run through the weekend at the new Willow Lawn location.

Smith will stop by from 1-3 p.m. on July 15, where he is expected to have a surprise for a special group of fans.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12