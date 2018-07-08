Bruce Smith to attend DICK’S Sporting Goods opening at Willow La - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bruce Smith to attend DICK’S Sporting Goods opening at Willow Lawn

Dick's Sporting Goods (Source: NBC12) Dick's Sporting Goods (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Former Washington Redskins defensive end Bruce Smith will make an appearance at the new DICK’S Sporting Goods grand opening in Virginia.

Events begin on July 13 and run through the weekend at the new Willow Lawn location.  

Smith will stop by from 1-3 p.m. on July 15, where he is expected to have a surprise for a special group of fans. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • 4 rescued from Thai cave in risky operation; 9 remain inside

    4 rescued from Thai cave in risky operation; 9 remain inside

    Saturday, July 7 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-07-08 01:40:43 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-07-09 03:34:23 GMT
    (Royal Thai Navy via AP). In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, no...(Royal Thai Navy via AP). In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, no...

    Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.

    More >>

    Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.

    More >>

  • Helicopter crashes in residential area of Williamsburg; 1 confirmed dead

    Helicopter crashes in residential area of Williamsburg; 1 confirmed dead

    Sunday, July 8 2018 11:06 PM EDT2018-07-09 03:06:17 GMT
    Police are investigating a helicopter crash in Williamsburg. (Source: Williamsburg Yorktown Daily/wydaily.com)Police are investigating a helicopter crash in Williamsburg. (Source: Williamsburg Yorktown Daily/wydaily.com)

    Crews are on the scene of an aviation crash in a residential part of Williamsburg.  

    More >>

    Crews are on the scene of an aviation crash in a residential part of Williamsburg.  

    More >>

  • Family of Ohio State doctor says it's cooperating in probe

    Family of Ohio State doctor says it's cooperating in probe

    Saturday, July 7 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-07-07 16:32:49 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-07-09 02:55:08 GMT
    The family of a former Ohio State University team doctor accused by athletes of sexual misconduct says it is "shocked and saddened" by the allegations and is cooperating with the school's independent investigation.More >>
    The family of a former Ohio State University team doctor accused by athletes of sexual misconduct says it is "shocked and saddened" by the allegations and is cooperating with the school's independent investigation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly