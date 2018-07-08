Dodgers' Puig leaves with oblique strain, could face DL - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dodgers' Puig leaves with oblique strain, could face DL

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, celebrates as he hits a three-run home run while Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, celebrates as he hits a three-run home run while Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig celebrates as he hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig celebrates as he hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.

By BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is likely headed to the disabled list after leaving in the fifth inning against the Angels with what the team announced was a strained right oblique.

Puig grabbed his right side after taking a swing during an at-bat and grimaced. He hunched over and was checked by a trainer and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before leaving the game.

Joc Pederson finished the at-bat and struck out.

"When you're talking about oblique, rib cage, we're almost certain it's a DL situation," Roberts said. "Obviously, we've got four days with the (All-Star) break to buy (time). We're going to get a scan (Monday) and we'll know more then."

Puig hit a three-run homer - his 11th of the season - in the second inning. He was 1 for 2 with three RBIs.

"On the first swing, I felt something," Puig said. "The second swing, I tried to bat through a fastball and tried to hit it in the front and that's when I felt it more. ... I feel bad. I can't help my team win right now. I come and play little bit better and try to help my team win. Now, this has happened. The only thing I can do is rest."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

