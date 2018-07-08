Helicopter crashes in residential area of Williamsburg; 1 confirmed dead

Crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash in a residential part of Williamsburg.

Police have confirmed at least one person is dead.

Virginia State Police responded to the 1100 block of Settlement Drive around 4:40 p.m.

The impact of the crash has caused a fire within the townhouse structure.

Several witnesses on scene told the Williamsburg Yorktown Daily that they saw a helicopter in distress in the area shortly before hearing sirens.

Paul Leslie, who lives in a building near the crash, told the Williamsburg Yorktown Daily that he heard a helicopter “come overhead” that “basically didn’t sound right.”

“Everybody here responded very quickly to get people out of the building,” Leslie said.

Police are still assessing the scene to determine what injuries, if any, have occurred, along with identifying the aircraft.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified and are responding to the scene.

#FAA Aviation Safety Inspectors have arrived at the scene of a helicopter accident in Williamsburg, VA. We will release more information as soon as we have confirmed details. Please contact local officials for information about the situation on the ground. — The FAA (@FAANews) July 8, 2018

The College of William and Mary said the incident happened near Dillard Complex and that people should avoid the area.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12