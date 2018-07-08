Trout leads stellar AL outfield for All-Star Game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trout leads stellar AL outfield for All-Star Game

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts have been voted into the starting lineup for the All-Star Game, creating a dream outfield for the American League.

Trout is working on perhaps the best season of his stellar career with the Los Angeles Angels. Judge has 25 homers and 58 RBIs for the New York Yankees, and Betts is batting .342 with 22 homers for the major league-leading Boston Red Sox.

The rosters for the July 17 game in Washington were unveiled Sunday night.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve led the fan balloting with 4.8 million votes. Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos also were voted into the AL lineup.

