Here's what happened this weekend to make you smile

Happy Sunday, y'all!

Wow, what a gorgeous weekend it's been! After all of that heat, hopefully this beautiful weather has put a smile on your face. But you're not done smiling just yet!

Sing It Loud, Sing It Proud

If you haven't seen these lip-sync videos of police and firefighters all over social media, you must be living under a rock. They're EVERYWHERE. They're also hilarious! Well, this weekend Officer Joshua Hylton with the South Hill Police Department in Virginia did his own rendition of a Disney classic!

Who sang it better? Officer Hylton or Li Shang? You decide! Personally, we think they're both great. Norfolk Police are also supposed to be getting in on this, so we'll be watching for it!

Photo of the Weekend

Virginia is just beautiful! Plain and simple. This sunset at Midlothian Mines Park is so peaceful.

Here Comes the Sun

Like we said, it's been a GREAT weekend to wrap up on after all the heat during the week. It also looks like you'll be seeing more of the sun throughout the week!

The New Easy-Bake Oven?

Next time it's boiling hot outside and you're looking for a snack to munch on, look no further than going to your car. That's what one Newport News man did by baking some cookies in his car. He is now a viral sensation! Plus, has a delicious smelling car!

Kindness is an Amazing Thing

Boyd Martin has had to overcome more struggles than most. Now, he says he's dying from Leukemia and was living without running water in rough conditions for months. That is until the community saw his story on NBC12 and decided to turn his luck around. Community members fixed his water problem, dropped off food and are even helping to repair his home. If this story doesn't put a smile on your face, we don't know what will.

The Giving Keeps Going

A non-profit summer program was about to cancel its bicycling program for middle schoolers because they were short on bikes. But that's when the community answered the call once again to pitch in. Thanks to kind people like you, these kids are smiling!

Going for the Gold

A Colonial Heights man with different abilities competed at the national level at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

Richard Cuevas is one of 46 Virginians who represented the state at the national event. He competed in bocce and added two more wins to his long list! CONGRATS, Richard!

This Land is Your Land, This Land is My Land

About 100 people from 50 different countries became U.S. citizens earlier this week here in Richmond. Congratulations to our fellow Americans!

Final Thought:

"Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened." - Ludwig Jacobowski

Yeah, we know it's hard this story ended - so don't worry, there will be more things to make you smile next weekend!

Have a good week!

