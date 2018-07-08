RPD: Man shot in chest, hand - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RPD: Man shot in chest, hand

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police say they were called to a shooting where a man was shot in the chest and hand. 

Police responded to the 2500 block of 3rd Avenue around 4:11 p.m.

Officials said the man was shot in the chest and hand and is also being uncooperative. 

Police said he has life-threatening injuries. 

No additional details were immediately available. 

