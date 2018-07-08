Gardner gets game-winning hit in 10th, Yanks beat Jays 2-1

(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP). New York Yankees' Aaron Judge in the dugout after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, July 8, 2018.

(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP). Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ryan Borucki throws against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, July 8, 2018.

(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP). New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, July 8, 2018.

(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP). New York Yankees pitcher Chasen Shreve is congratulated by catcher Kyle Higashiokar after finishing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP). New York Yankees Aaron Judge high-fives teammates after they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) - Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Sunday for their fourth win in five games.

Former Yankees reliever Tyler Clippard (4-3) hit New York's Greg Bird to begin the 10th, and Tyler Wade came on to pinch run. Austin Romine sacrificed to advance Wade to second, and Gardner followed with a single to left.

Chad Green (5-1) pitched one inning for the win and David Robertson finished for his second save in six opportunities. Regular closer Aroldis Chapman, who left Saturday's game because of a sore left knee, was available but did not pitch.

New York struck quickly against Blue Jays rookie left-hander Ryan Borucki. Aaron Judge hit a one-out single in the first and moved to third on Giancarlo Stanton's double before scoring on Miguel Andujar's grounder.

Toronto catcher Russell Martin made an acrobatic play to end the first, almost mishandling a foul popup by Didi Gregorius but cradling the ball between his glove and chest protector as he fell backwards onto the turf.

Making his third career start, Borucki allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings. The left-hander struck out four of the final seven batters he faced.

Yankees right-hander Domingo German held the Blue Jays scoreless until Kendrys Morales homered on a 3-2 pitch to begin the sixth, his 10th of the season. Morales became the fifth Cuban player to hit 200 career homers.

German allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

Blue Jays first base coach Tim Leiper was ejected for arguing in the top of the eighth. Leiper tossed two pieces of equipment onto the field before leaving the dugout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said LHP Chapman (left knee) and OF Aaron Hicks (left hamstring) both felt better, one day after each was forced to leave the game with soreness. Hicks did not start Sunday, but could return for Monday's doubleheader at Baltimore.

Blue Jays: Toronto put RHP Rhiner Cruz (right groin) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled LHP Tim Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (6-3, 3.02) will start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader at Baltimore, and RHP Luis Cessa (0-1, 5.00) will be promoted from Triple-A to start Game 2. Cessa has made five appearances for New York this season, including one start. Baltimore has not named a starter for Game 1. Orioles RHP Yefry Ramirez (0-2, 2.51) will start Game 2.

Blue Jays: After a day off Monday, the Blue Jays begin a two-game series at Atlanta on Tuesday. RHP Marcus Stroman (1-6, 6.50) starts for Toronto against Braves RHP Julio Teheran (6-6, 4.47). Stroman lost to the Mets last Wednesday, allowing six runs and six hits in 4 2-3 innings.

