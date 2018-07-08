Phil Mickelson breaks rules again, this time at Greenbrier - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Phil Mickelson breaks rules again, this time at Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - Phil Mickelson broke the rules again, only this time he didn't realize it until after his violation.

Mickelson tamped down fescue grass with his foot in front of the seventh tee Sunday at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. He then called a two-stroke penalty on himself for improving his line of play.

At the U.S. Open last month, Mickelson intentionally violated golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the green in the third round. He later apologized, saying his anger and frustration got the best of him.

On Sunday's gaffe, Mickelson says he "wasn't really thinking." After stepping on the grass, he paused before he hit his tee shot, realized the mistake and checked with a rules official, who confirmed the violation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • A 'Supreme' show: Trump savors big reveal for court choice

    A 'Supreme' show: Trump savors big reveal for court choice

    Sunday, July 8 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-07-08 11:57:06 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-07-08 19:24:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, to announce Judge Neil Gorsuch, standing with his wife Louise, as his nominee for the Supreme Co...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, to announce Judge Neil Gorsuch, standing with his wife Louise, as his nominee for the Supreme Co...
    President Donald Trump is confident he will grab the nation's attention with his Supreme Court show.More >>
    President Donald Trump is confident he will grab the nation's attention with his Supreme Court show.More >>

  • Elvis, Beatles memorabilia items on display at Hard Rock

    Elvis, Beatles memorabilia items on display at Hard Rock

    Saturday, July 7 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-07-07 15:32:49 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-07-08 19:24:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This July 5, 3018 photo shows suits worn by the Beatles during an early tour of America in front of the Rolls Royce automobile owned by Elvis Presley, part of a large collection of music memorabilia on display at the Hard Rock c...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This July 5, 3018 photo shows suits worn by the Beatles during an early tour of America in front of the Rolls Royce automobile owned by Elvis Presley, part of a large collection of music memorabilia on display at the Hard Rock c...
    Elvis Presley's Rolls Royce and the suits the Beatles wore on their first tour of America are among the items of music memorabilia on display at Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino.More >>
    Elvis Presley's Rolls Royce and the suits the Beatles wore on their first tour of America are among the items of music memorabilia on display at Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino.More >>

  • Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Friday, July 6 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-07-06 10:38:32 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-07-08 19:24:28 GMT
    The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly