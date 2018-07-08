RPD, family seek information in fatal hit-and-run of cyclist

Richmond police and family members are seeking the public’s help in gathering information regarding a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead.

The incident happened around 1:58 p.m. on Saturday in the city’s south side.

Family identified the man as 57-year-old Kevin Burks, of Richmond.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Hull Street Road toward Warwick Road when a vehicle, described as a blue sedan, hit Burks and left the scene.

Burks was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

His family told NBC12's Kendall Davis that he was known to go by Bear's Hideaway on Hull Street Road, just feet away from where he was killed.

Burk's family said he is also a cancer survivor.

Anyone with any information about this incident or this vehicle is asked to call Sergeant J. Nathanson at (804) 646-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

