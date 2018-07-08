RPD, family seek information in fatal hit-and-run of cyclist

Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.More >>
Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.More >>
Richmond police are seeking the public’s help in gathering information regarding a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead.More >>
Richmond police are seeking the public’s help in gathering information regarding a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead.More >>
Officials said it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night, when a man went into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money.More >>
Officials said it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night, when a man went into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money.More >>
Richmond Animal Care and Control issued a plea on social media as they are quickly running low on cage space.More >>
Richmond Animal Care and Control issued a plea on social media as they are quickly running low on cage space.More >>
Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.More >>
Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.More >>
Golden told WJXT he was sitting at home when he heard his glass door break. Then, a man with a rifle demanded money.More >>
There is a heavy police and fire presence at a house on Granite Way in the Stonegate subdivision in Wetumpka.More >>
There is a heavy police and fire presence at a house on Granite Way in the Stonegate subdivision in Wetumpka.More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
A Memphis woman got fired after a post went viral on social media.More >>
A Memphis woman got fired after a post went viral on social media.More >>