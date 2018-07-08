Police investigating armed robbery at 7-Eleven along Ironbridge Road

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven along Ironbridge Road.
Officials said it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night, when a man went into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money.
The man left on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
