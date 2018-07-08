Richmond Animal Care and Control running out of cage space

An influx of dogs is causing lack of cage space. (Source: RACC)

Richmond Animal Care and Control issued a plea on social media as they are quickly running low on cage space.

Just hours after finding two of their vehicles vandalized, they took in an influx of stray dogs on Saturday, causing the shelter to run low on cage space.

The RACC posted pictures of the dogs brought to the shelter in an effort to help locate owners.

The shelter is asking for help in reuniting the pets with owners and asking for people to consider fostering or adopting a pet.

A Facebook video was also posted showcasing all of their adoptable dogs.

