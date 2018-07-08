England fans celebrate World Cup win over Sweden at IKEA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

England fans celebrate World Cup win over Sweden at IKEA

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). An England soccer fan sits with a St George's Cross England flag atop of a London Underground subway sign in the London Bridge area of London after England won their quarterfinal match against Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cu... (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). An England soccer fan sits with a St George's Cross England flag atop of a London Underground subway sign in the London Bridge area of London after England won their quarterfinal match against Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cu...
(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). England soccer fans climb lampposts and traffic lights, backdropped by the Shard skyscraper, as they celebrate in the London Bridge area of London after England won their quarterfinal match against Sweden at the 2018 soccer Worl... (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). England soccer fans climb lampposts and traffic lights, backdropped by the Shard skyscraper, as they celebrate in the London Bridge area of London after England won their quarterfinal match against Sweden at the 2018 soccer Worl...
(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). England soccer fans celebrate atop traffic lights in the London Bridge area of London, after England won their quarterfinal match against Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). England soccer fans celebrate atop traffic lights in the London Bridge area of London, after England won their quarterfinal match against Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup, Saturday, July 7, 2018.
(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). England soccer fans celebrate on the final whistle as they watch a live broadcast on a big screen of the quarterfinal match between England and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Flat Iron Square, south London, Saturday, Ju... (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). England soccer fans celebrate on the final whistle as they watch a live broadcast on a big screen of the quarterfinal match between England and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Flat Iron Square, south London, Saturday, Ju...

LONDON (AP) - England has to win two more games to bring the World Cup home, but the enthusiasm some soccer fans displayed after their team advanced to the semi-finals met international expectations.

Emergency services personnel complained Sunday about the "disgraceful" behavior of a small number of supporters who celebrated England's victory over Sweden by dancing on top of an ambulance and badly damaging it.

Sergeant Wayne Baker of West Yorkshire police tweeted that the behavior made him "anything but proud to be British." The ambulance used as a dance floor on Saturday was out of service.

But retailer IKEA took in stride the England fans who bounced and rolled on furniture and kicked items at the Swedish-founded company's east London store.

The company said it was "aware" of the incident and congratulated England on its win.

