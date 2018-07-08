Sagan wins Stage 2 in Tour de France, Froome has calmer ride

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Slovakia's Peter Sagan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5 kilometers (113.4 miles) with start in Mouilleron-Saint-Germain and finish in La Roche Sur-Yo...

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, France (AP) - World champion Peter Sagan won a sprint finish to claim the second stage of the Tour de France and the race's overall lead on Sunday, while Chris Froome had a calmer ride after his tumble in the first leg.

Sagan won the mostly flat 182.5-kilometer (113.4-mile) leg from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to the department capital of La Roche-sur-Yon in just over four hours. The Slovakian rider for Bora-Hansgrohe edged Sonny Colbrelli at the finish line after a short uphill push.

Sagan, the three-time reigning world champion, came up short in the opening stage's sprint when he crossed second behind winner Fernando Gaviria.

Sagan claimed the yellow jersey after taking a six-second lead over Gaviria, who was involved in a group pileup inside the three-kilometer zone that neutralizes the impact of accidents.

A year ago, Sagan was kicked out of the Tour after race organizers ruled he caused a crash that broke the shoulder blade of Mark Cavendish in a sprint finish to end Stage 4.

Froome, who fell into a ditch near the end of Saturday's opening stage, arrived safely with most of the peloton.

Froome is 1:07 behind Sagan's leading time as he pursues a fifth Tour title just days after being cleared of doping allegations.

The Tour remains in western France for Stage 3 on Monday with its first team time trial since 2015. The 35.5-kilometer loop starts and finishes in Cholet.

The three-week Tour ends July 29 in Paris.

