Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|15
|3
|.833
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|11
|7
|.611
|4
|Danville (Braves)
|9
|8
|.529
|5½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|Burlington (Royals)
|3
|15
|.167
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kingsport (Mets)
|9
|7
|.563
|-
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|9
|7
|.563
|-
|Bristol (Pirates)
|9
|8
|.529
|½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Greeneville (Astros)
|5
|11
|.313
|4
|Sunday's Games
Greeneville at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Pulaski at Johnson City, 5 p.m.
Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Kingsport at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Danville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
