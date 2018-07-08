World Cup flop Spain parts ways with emergency coach Hierro - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

World Cup flop Spain parts ways with emergency coach Hierro

(AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano). Spain head coach Fernando Hierro reacts during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano). Spain head coach Fernando Hierro reacts during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Spain head coach Fernando Hierro reacts after his team lost by penalty shootout during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 20... (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Spain head coach Fernando Hierro reacts after his team lost by penalty shootout during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 20...
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Spain head coach Fernando Hierro comforts Spain's Koke after his team lost by penalty shootout during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sun... (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Spain head coach Fernando Hierro comforts Spain's Koke after his team lost by penalty shootout during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sun...

MADRID (AP) - Fernando Hierro is out as coach of Spain's national team after less than a month in charge and a disappointing four-game run at the World Cup.

The Spanish federation said Sunday that it wanted "to thank Fernando Hierro for his commitment and for assuming the responsibility of being in charge of the national team during some extraordinary situations."

Hierro got promoted from sporting director to the top job two days before Spain opened the tournament against Portugal. New federation president Luis Rubiales was incensed that previous coach Julen Lopetegui had agreed to take charge at Real Madrid after the World Cup without giving the federation sufficient notice. Lopetegui was summarily fired despite a 20-game unbeaten streak that had made Spain one of the favorites coming into the tournament.

Spain drew with Portugal and Morocco and beat Iran to get out of their group, then lost to Russia on penalties in the round of 16.

The federation said Hierro had declined to return to his previous role as sporting director.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter

    Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter

    Friday, July 6 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-07-06 23:11:37 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-07-08 13:27:55 GMT
    Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.More >>
    Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.More >>

  • A 'Supreme' show: Trump savors big reveal for court choice

    A 'Supreme' show: Trump savors big reveal for court choice

    Sunday, July 8 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-07-08 11:57:06 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-07-08 13:27:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, to announce Judge Neil Gorsuch, standing with his wife Louise, as his nominee for the Supreme Co...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, to announce Judge Neil Gorsuch, standing with his wife Louise, as his nominee for the Supreme Co...
    President Donald Trump is confident he will grab the nation's attention with his Supreme Court show.More >>
    President Donald Trump is confident he will grab the nation's attention with his Supreme Court show.More >>

  • Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Friday, July 6 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-07-06 10:38:32 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-07-08 12:17:30 GMT
    The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly