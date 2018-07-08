Mozgov, Biyombo swapped in Hornets-Magic-Bulls trade - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mozgov, Biyombo swapped in Hornets-Magic-Bulls trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Timofey Mozgov has been traded for the second time this summer, dealt from Charlotte to Orlando in a three-team deal that also included Chicago.

The Magic sent Bismack Biyombo and two future second-round picks to Charlotte, which traded Mozgov to Orlando. The Magic also got guard Jerian Grant from the Bulls in the deal completed late Saturday night.

Chicago acquired Julyan Stone from Charlotte in the trade that saves the Bulls about $2 million.

The Hornets had just acquired Mozgov from Brooklyn in the deal that sent Dwight Howard to the Nets before he was bought out so he could sign with Washington. Neither Mozgov nor Biyombo ever came close to living up to the contracts they signed in July 2016, and both have two seasons and more than $32 million remaining.

Biyombo played for Charlotte from 2011-14. He is fifth in Hornets history in blocks and blocks per game (1.6).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

