Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 14 3 .824 -
Princeton (Rays) 11 6 .647 3
Danville (Braves) 9 8 .529 5
Pulaski (Yankees) 7 10 .412 7
Burlington (Royals) 3 15 .167 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 9 6 .600 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 9 7 .563 ½
Bristol (Pirates) 8 8 .500
Johnson City (Cardinals) 7 8 .467 2
Greeneville (Astros) 5 11 .313

Saturday's Games

Elizabethton 6, Danville 5, 10 innings

Burlington 2, Greeneville 1

Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greeneville at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Pulaski at Johnson City, 5 p.m.

Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Danville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

