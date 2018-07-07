Firefighters, grandmother team up to honor 3 children killed in Henrico fire

Last year her grandchildren, Jeremiah, Shyla and Sage were killed in a house fire. (Source: Linda Johnson, grandmother)

It's a day that will haunt Linda Johnson for years.

“I got a 3 o’ clock call from my daughter saying, ‘Mama, my apartments on fire,’" Johnson said.

Last year her grandchildren, Jeremiah, Shyla and Sage were killed in a house fire. Jeremiah died that night, laying over his sisters trying to protect them from the smoke. Two days later 2-year-old Shyla and 1-year-old Sage passed away in the hospital.

“It was smoke that took them out. It wasn't a fire, it was smoke,” she said.

Firefighters said the smoke in the house was so thick that they couldn't even see their hands - all that smoke coming from food being left on the stove.

That's why Linda teamed up with the Henrico Firefighters Foundation to hand out stovetop fire stoppers in the same apartments where she lost her grandkids.

“It really hard to be here, but I'm doing this for Jeremiah, Shyla and Sage,” said Johnson.

So she went door-to-door, giving out the device that could've saved her loved one's lives, hoping to keep Jeremiah, Shyla and Sage's light shining.

“I still feel their presence,” she said.

The fire stoppers go on top of your stove and will detect a fire and put it out before it's too late. Contact your local fire department if you would like one.

