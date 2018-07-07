Sei Young Kim sets 72-hole mark at 24 under at LPGA Classic - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sei Young Kim sets 72-hole mark at 24 under at LPGA Classic

(Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Sei Young Kim reacts to a narrowly missed putt on the fifth hole during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis. (Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Sei Young Kim reacts to a narrowly missed putt on the fifth hole during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis.
(Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Sei Young Kim drives on No. 5 during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis. (Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Sei Young Kim drives on No. 5 during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis.
(Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Yu Liu of China looks over the fifth green during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis. (Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Yu Liu of China looks over the fifth green during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis.
(Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Amy Yang celebrates after chipping in on No. 5 during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis. (Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Amy Yang celebrates after chipping in on No. 5 during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis.
(Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Katherine Kirk reads the break on the second green during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis. (Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Katherine Kirk reads the break on the second green during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis.

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) - Sei Young Kim shot an 8-under-par 64 in the third round of Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on Saturday to tie the 54-hole record of 24 under and take a commanding eight-stroke lead.

Kim, who had a 63 on Thursday and a 65 on Friday, got rolling with an eagle on No. 3 and added six birdies. A birdie on No. 16 tied Annika Sorenstam's 24 under at the Mizuno Classic in Japan in 2003. After Kim missed a long birdie putt on the par-3 17th, she hit her tee shot on the 390-yard 18th into the left rough. Her approach was well short of the hole, and her birdie putt missed badly. She made a testy putt to save par.

Kim will take aim at Sorenstam's 72-hole record of 27-under par, set at the Standard Register Ping in 2001 in Phoenix. Kim will need a 4-under 68 on Sunday to break that record.

Kim said she will not be nervous.

"I just want to keep challenging myself and what I can do," she said. "Even if I break it, I'll keep (making) the challenges higher. That's my goal."

Amy Yang is a distant second at 16 under after shooting a 5-under 67. Eight players are within two shots of Yang but 10 shots of the record-setting Kim.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter

    Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter

    Friday, July 6 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-07-06 23:11:37 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 9:17 PM EDT2018-07-08 01:17:18 GMT
    Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.More >>
    Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.More >>

  • Elvis, Beatles memorabilia items on display at Hard Rock

    Elvis, Beatles memorabilia items on display at Hard Rock

    Saturday, July 7 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-07-07 15:32:49 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-07-07 23:51:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This July 5, 3018 photo shows suits worn by the Beatles during an early tour of America in front of the Rolls Royce automobile owned by Elvis Presley, part of a large collection of music memorabilia on display at the Hard Rock c...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This July 5, 3018 photo shows suits worn by the Beatles during an early tour of America in front of the Rolls Royce automobile owned by Elvis Presley, part of a large collection of music memorabilia on display at the Hard Rock c...
    Elvis Presley's Rolls Royce and the suits the Beatles wore on their first tour of America are among the items of music memorabilia on display at Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino.More >>
    Elvis Presley's Rolls Royce and the suits the Beatles wore on their first tour of America are among the items of music memorabilia on display at Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino.More >>

  • $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:42:03 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-07-07 23:51:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly