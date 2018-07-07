Sei Young Kim sets 72-hole mark at 24 under at LPGA Classic

(Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Katherine Kirk reads the break on the second green during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis.

(Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Amy Yang celebrates after chipping in on No. 5 during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis.

(Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Yu Liu of China looks over the fifth green during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis.

(Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Sei Young Kim drives on No. 5 during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis.

(Jim Matthews/The Post-Crescent via AP). Sei Young Kim reacts to a narrowly missed putt on the fifth hole during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Oneida, Wis.

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) - Sei Young Kim shot an 8-under-par 64 in the third round of Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on Saturday to tie the 54-hole record of 24 under and take a commanding eight-stroke lead.

Kim, who had a 63 on Thursday and a 65 on Friday, got rolling with an eagle on No. 3 and added six birdies. A birdie on No. 16 tied Annika Sorenstam's 24 under at the Mizuno Classic in Japan in 2003. After Kim missed a long birdie putt on the par-3 17th, she hit her tee shot on the 390-yard 18th into the left rough. Her approach was well short of the hole, and her birdie putt missed badly. She made a testy putt to save par.

Kim will take aim at Sorenstam's 72-hole record of 27-under par, set at the Standard Register Ping in 2001 in Phoenix. Kim will need a 4-under 68 on Sunday to break that record.

Kim said she will not be nervous.

"I just want to keep challenging myself and what I can do," she said. "Even if I break it, I'll keep (making) the challenges higher. That's my goal."

Amy Yang is a distant second at 16 under after shooting a 5-under 67. Eight players are within two shots of Yang but 10 shots of the record-setting Kim.

