5th person dies while swimming in the Outer Banks

One person is dead after being swept away from the shore by rough surf in Kill Devil Hills.More >>
One person is dead after being swept away from the shore by rough surf in Kill Devil Hills.More >>
A tropical system developed into Hurricane Beryl on Friday, but it's not expected to become a threat to the U.S. mainland,More >>
A tropical system developed into Hurricane Beryl on Friday, but it's not expected to become a threat to the U.S. mainland,More >>
Richmond Animal Care and Control is known for taking in our four-legged friends and busting those who abuse them. But sometime overnight, someone shattered the windows on two of their work vehicles.More >>
Richmond Animal Care and Control is known for taking in our four-legged friends and busting those who abuse them. But sometime overnight, someone shattered the windows on two of their work vehicles.More >>
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three shooting suspects.More >>
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three shooting suspects.More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
A Steamship Authority bus became fully engulfed in a ferry parking lot on Cape Cod.More >>
A Steamship Authority bus became fully engulfed in a ferry parking lot on Cape Cod.More >>
Michael Floyd Wilson has been caught and taken into police custody around 6 p.m in the St. Martin area.More >>
Michael Floyd Wilson has been caught and taken into police custody around 6 p.m in the St. Martin area.More >>