5th person dies while swimming in the Outer Banks

Five people have died in the Outer Banks this year. (Soure: file photo)

One person is dead after being swept away from the shore by rough surf in Kill Devil Hills.

According to WVEC, a man in his mid-60s was reported missing around 12:15 p.m. in the water.

The man was spotted about 15 minutes later, but he was unable to make it back to shore.

Lifeguard crews entered the water to assist him, but he was unresponsive when they reached him and brought him onshore, WVEC reports.

Crews began performing CPR until Dare County Emergency Services arrived to take him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man is the fifth person to die while swimming off the Outer Banks this year.

Officials remind everyone to be mindful of flag warnings, "red" is no swimming and "yellow" means strong currents and to swim with caution.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12