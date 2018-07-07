Stafford police searching for 3 shooting suspects

The three are wanted in connection to a shooting. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff)

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three shooting suspects.

Hayden Parrick, 20, of Stafford, is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting/stabbing by mob. Isaiah Keyes, 19, of Fredericksburg, is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy, and shooting/stabbing by mob. Fa-eez Gomda, 18, of Stafford, is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy, and shooting/stabbing by mob.

Police were called to a residence in the Minuteman Circle area Thursday night for reports of shots fired.

Authorities found shell casings, a knife and blood at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw two men running out of the residence and into the woods.

While at the scene, police were notified that a man had arrived at the hospital with two gunshot wounds. Officials confirmed he was the victim.

Deputies tried tracking the suspects down with a drone team and K9 unit. Several apartments were also evacuated.

They are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

