Cubs rally for 4 in 8th to beat Reds 8-7

(AP Photo/David Banks). Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, is safe at home as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, right, stands nearby during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/David Banks). Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett (50) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/David Banks). Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) is greeted by Kyle Schwarber, center, after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/David Banks). Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist (18) reacts after hitting a two-run double against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/David Banks). Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) hits an RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Chicago.

By JOHN JACKSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Javier Baez homered and had four hits - including a game-tying infield single in the eighth - and the Chicago Cubs rallied from a five-run deficit for an 8-7 victory over Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Anthony Rizzo's RBI groundout capped a four-run eighth inning for Chicago, which has come from behind in each of its last eight wins.

Eugenio Suarez homered and Billy Hamilton added three hits and three stolen bases for Cincinnati, which had its five-game winning streak against the Cubs snapped.

Randy Rosario (4-0) allowed two hits in 2 1/3 innings to get the win. Brandon Marrow worked the ninth for his 20th save.

The Reds took a 7-4 lead into the eighth, but reliever Amir Garrett - who retired three straight batters in the seventh - walked Victor Caratini and Addison Russell to start the inning. Pinch hitter David Bote then singled to load the bases.

Jared Hughes (2-3) replaced Garrett and Ben Zobrist greeted him with a two-run double to left-center to trim the deficit to 7-6. Baez followed with a comebacker, but Hughes bobbled the ball and then fell down as he picked it up. Baez was credited with an RBI infield hit as Bote scored for a tie at 7.

Rizzo then drove in Zobrist with a groundout to second base to put Chicago on top.

The five-run deficit was the largest the Cubs have overcome during the eight comeback wins.

Suarez's three-run blast in the third gave the Reds a 5-0 lead.

Chicago moved closer with a pair of runs in the fourth. Caratini drove in the first with a double and then scored on an RBI groundout by Russell.

Cincinnati reclaimed the five-run advantage with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings on RBI singles by Jesse Winker and Joey Votto.

The Cubs made it 7-3 in the bottom of the sixth as Rosario drove in a run with a single for his first major league hit and RBI.

Baez's solo shot leading off the seventh trimmed the deficit to three runs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: OF Jason Heyward left the game after taking a foul ball to the groin in the third inning . 3B Kris Bryant (left shoulder inflammation) took batting practice, fielded grounders and ran the bases before the game. Manager Joe Maddon said Bryant will go on a rehab assignment before being activated, although the details haven't been worked out yet.

UP NEXT

LHP Jon Lester (11-2, 2.25 ERA) looks to become the NL's first 12-game winner on Sunday in the finale of the three-game series. Lester has won seven straight starts. RHP Luis Castillo (5-8, 5.53) pitches for the Reds.

