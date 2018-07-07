Richmond Animal Care and Control vehicles vandalized

Richmond Animal Care and Control is known for taking in our four-legged friends and busting those who abuse them. But sometime overnight, someone shattered the windows on two of their work vehicles.



Outreach Coordinator with RACC Robin Young said Saturday started off on a pretty bad note.



"At some point during the night, two of our eight vehicles were vandalized. The front windshield was smashed in on two of them, and a side window was smashed out on one of our side vehicles," said Young. "It's definitely a blow to the department."



Green glass from the side window could be found smashed to bits covering the interior of the one vehicle - the unfortunate aftermath of a vandal who still on the loose.



"These are vehicles that we use out in the field that our officers use. They respond to call to pick up a stray animal, an injured animal, a neglected animal," said Young. "We also use these vehicles to transport spay and neuter animals on a daily basis."



Young says RACC houses most of their work vehicles in an enclosed lot behind the building, but the two vehicles in question were parked in their overflow parking area along the side of the building.



RACC says they don't house any important documentation in their vehicles and no equipment was stolen or damaged.



The vehicles were towed away to Richmond Public works.



Fortunately, RACC has a surveillance camera installed on that same side street that may have caught the vandal in the act.



"Our city security will go over the footage and hopefully find the person or persons that did this," said Young.



RACC is still waiting for an estimate on the two vehicles, which is money that could be put to use to save more animals, but it will instead go towards repairs.



"It definitely cuts into our budget that we can use for other things, and it's really tragic and unfortunate that someone would choose to target animal care and control when we're trying to do such good work," said Young.



If anyone has any information as to who might be responsible for this act of vandalism, Richmond police are urging you to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.



If you would like to help Richmond Animal Care and Control pay for the repairs, donate here.

