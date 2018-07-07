Pistons sign second-round pick Bruce Brown Jr. - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pistons sign second-round pick Bruce Brown Jr.

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Pistons have signed second-round draft pick Bruce Brown Jr.

The team did not announce contract terms Saturday. The 6-foot-5 Brown was taken with the 42nd pick in this year's draft.

Brown averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds a game last season at Miami. He averaged 11.7 points per game over two seasons for the Hurricanes.

Brown was limited to 19 games during the 2017-18 season because of a left foot injury.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter

    Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter

    Friday, July 6 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-07-06 23:11:37 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-07-07 20:45:33 GMT
    Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.More >>
    Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.More >>

  • Steve Ditko, Spider-Man co-creator, dies at age 90

    Steve Ditko, Spider-Man co-creator, dies at age 90

    Friday, July 6 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-07-07 00:56:45 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-07-07 20:43:54 GMT
    Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange at Marvel Comics, dies at age 90.More >>
    Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange at Marvel Comics, dies at age 90.More >>

  • Jude's 'Barbarians' wins Karlovy Vary film fest's top prize

    Jude's 'Barbarians' wins Karlovy Vary film fest's top prize

    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-07-07 19:43:25 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-07-07 19:43:33 GMT
    Romanian director Radu Jude's "I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians" has won the top prize at the 53nd edition of an international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary.More >>
    Romanian director Radu Jude's "I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians" has won the top prize at the 53nd edition of an international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly