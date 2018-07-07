Police investigating deadly head-on crash

The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a deadly head-on collision that left one person dead and another injured.

Police were called to Fauquier Drive in Nokesville at 6:11 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash involved a 2002 Ford Ranger driven by Dylan Christopher Davis, 31, of Nokesville, and a 2013 Ford box truck driven by a 48-year-old man from Fredericksburg.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and the box truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

