Police investigating deadly head-on crash

A man is fighting to survive, after police say he was hit by a car in Richmond.More >>
A tropical system developed into Hurricane Beryl on Friday, but it's not expected to become a threat to the U.S. mainland,More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A woman living in the Brandermill neighborhood of Chesterfield says a driver delivering her Amazon package struck her mailbox and fled the scene.More >>
A 73-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in Chesterfield County.More >>
The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant.More >>
Authorities from multiple agencies are still searching for Pretty Boy Floyd, a convicted killer who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon.More >>
A pregnant woman was shot five times in a drive-by shooting in Savannath, Tennessee, on Wednesday night.More >>
A young girl with ties to the Lowcountry has become an internet star after a sublime performance during a recent trip to Disney.More >>
