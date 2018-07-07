England reaches World Cup semifinals, beats Sweden 2-0 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

England reaches World Cup semifinals, beats Sweden 2-0

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). England's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco). England's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). England's Harry Maguire, right above, scores his side's opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). England's Harry Maguire, right above, scores his side's opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). England's Dele Alli, 2nd left, scores his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). England's Dele Alli, 2nd left, scores his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). England's Dele Alli, second right, scores his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). England's Dele Alli, second right, scores his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

SAMARA, Russia (AP) - England achieved something David Beckham's generation never managed: It reached the semifinals of the World Cup.

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored with headers in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday, earning England a match against either Croatia or host nation Russia for a place in the final.

England has advanced further than was widely expected. Not even the England side from the early 21st century, containing stars like Beckham, Steven Gerrard and a young Wayne Rooney, ever got this far at a major tournament.

England, the 1966 World Cup champion, last reached the semifinals in 1990. In 2014, the team didn't even make it out of the group stage.

The surprising run in Russia is being fuelled by goals from set pieces, and there was another against Sweden when Maguire headed in a corner from Ashley Young in the 30th minute.

Alli added the second goal by meeting a far-post cross from Jesse Lingard with a powerful header in the 59th.

The Swedes were playing in the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1994, when they reached the semifinals.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls

    4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls

    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:12:20 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-07-07 16:13:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon...(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon...

    Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

    More >>

    Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

    More >>

  • Elvis, Beatles memorabilia items on display at Hard Rock

    Elvis, Beatles memorabilia items on display at Hard Rock

    Saturday, July 7 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-07-07 15:32:49 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-07-07 15:59:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This July 5, 3018 photo shows suits worn by the Beatles during an early tour of America in front of the Rolls Royce automobile owned by Elvis Presley, part of a large collection of music memorabilia on display at the Hard Rock c...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This July 5, 3018 photo shows suits worn by the Beatles during an early tour of America in front of the Rolls Royce automobile owned by Elvis Presley, part of a large collection of music memorabilia on display at the Hard Rock c...
    Elvis Presley's Rolls Royce and the suits the Beatles wore on their first tour of America are among the items of music memorabilia on display at Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino.More >>
    Elvis Presley's Rolls Royce and the suits the Beatles wore on their first tour of America are among the items of music memorabilia on display at Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino.More >>

  • $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:42:03 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-07-07 15:59:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly