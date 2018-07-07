The Latest: Neymar describes World Cup exit as painful time

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). England's football fan in the stands before the start of the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on Saturday at the World Cup (all times local):

7 p.m.

Neymar says Brazil's World Cup elimination in Russia is the saddest moment of his career and it will be hard to get back to playing soccer again.

The 26-year-old Brazil forward has posted a message on Instagram, a day after Brazil's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the World Cup quarterfinals in Kazan.

He says he is in "a lot of pain" because the team knew it could go further in the tournament and "make history."

Neymar says "it's difficult to find strength to want to play soccer again, but I'm sure God will give me enough strength to face anything."

Brazil won the last of its five World Cup titles in 2002.

Neymar ended his message by saying the Brazilian team's dream of a sixth title was interrupted but it remains alive in their "minds and hearts."

6:52 p.m.

England has reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1990 by beating Sweden 2-0 with headed goals by Harry Maguire and Dele Alli.

The English scored their eighth set-piece goal this tournament when Maguire rose highest to head in Ashley Young's corner in the 30th minute.

Alli added a second by meeting a far-post cross from Jesse Lingard with a powerful header through the upstretched arms of goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

England will play Croatia or host nation Russia in the second semifinal match in Moscow on Wednesday, and is seeking to reach its first final since it won the World Cup in 1966.

The Swedes were playing in the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.

6:15 p.m.

A Dele Alli header in the 59th minute has given England a 2-0 lead over Sweden and put his team into a strong position to advance to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1990.

England had a 1-0 lead at halftime in the quarterfinal match after Harry Maguire's header from a corner kick in the 30th bounced before it beat Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olson. It was Maguire's first international goal, and England's 10th of the tournament.

For the second goal, Jesse Lingard served up the ball to an unmarked Alli, who nodded in from close range.

It was England's 11th goal in Russia, equaling the national record of 11 goals scored on the run to the World Cup title in 1966.

The winner in Samara will go into the semifinals against the winner of Saturday's later match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi.

Sweden last made it to the semifinals in 1994.

Sweden got its best chance two minutes into the second half on Marcus Berg's header, but England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pushed it out of harm's way.

5:47 p.m.

England leads Sweden 1-0 at halftime in the World Cup quarterfinal match against Sweden after Harry Maguire scored in the 30th minute.

Maguire's header off a corner bounced before it beat Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olson. It was Maguire's first international goal, and England's 10th of the tournament.

It's the only time other than the dying moments of its stoppage time loss to Germany in the group stage that Sweden has trailed in the tournament.

England dominated possession with 59 percent in the first half, while Sweden took a more defensive approach.

The winner in Samara will go into a semifinal against the winner of Saturday's later match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi.

England, which won its only World Cup in 1966, hasn't reached the semifinals since 1990.

Sweden last made it to the semifinals in 1994 but fell 1-0 to Brazil in Pasadena.

5:31 p.m.

England has gone up 1-0 in its quarterfinal match against Sweden with Harry Maguire's bouncing header off a corner kick in the 30th minute in Samara.

Maguire outmaneuvered Emil Forsberg to nod Ashley Young's kick down between goalkeeper Robin Olson and Ola Toivonen, who was guarding the post. It's Maguire's first international goal in his 10th match for England.

It's the only time Sweden has trailed in the tournament other than the dying moments of its 2-1 stoppage-time loss to Germany. The winner will face Russia or Croatia in the semifinals.

4:25 p.m.

Alex Ovechkin has brought the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

The captain of the Washington Capitals has brought the NHL trophy to a Moscow fan zone where World Cup games are screened. Ovechkin lifted the Cup above his head in front of a crowd of fans, who were allowed to take photos with the trophy.

Ovechkin said he wishes the Russian soccer team well in its quarterfinal with Croatia later Saturday in Sochi. He says "the national team did a great a job for the fans, everyone is so happy, miracles can happen, we are not far away from the final. We need to fight, and our players understand it, they will do everything that they can."

Ovechkin won his first Stanley Cup championship a month ago in his 13th season in Washington.

3:50 p.m.

England coach Gareth Southgate made no changes for Saturday's quarterfinal match with Sweden, sticking with the same starting lineup he used against Colombia to open the knockout round in Russia.

Sweden brought back Sebastian Larsson, who was suspended for yellow card accumulation for the team's match against Switzerland, while inserting Emil Krafth for Mikael Lustig, who is suspended this time out.

Here are the lineups:

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young, Dele Alli.

Sweden: Robin Olsen, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Sebastian Larsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Albin Ekdal, Marcus Berg, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson, Ola Toivonen.

