Froome and Quintana struggle in opening Tour de France stage - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Froome and Quintana struggle in opening Tour de France stage

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Spectators cheer as the pack passes during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L'Ile and finish in Fontenay Le-Comte, France, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Spectators cheer as the pack passes during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L'Ile and finish in Fontenay Le-Comte, France, Saturday, July 7, 2018.
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Spectators watch as the pack passes along the west coast during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L'Ile and finish in Fontenay Le-Comte, France, ... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Spectators watch as the pack passes along the west coast during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L'Ile and finish in Fontenay Le-Comte, France, ...
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena ). Britain's Chris Froome eats a banana as he rides in the pack with his Sky teammates during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L'Ile and finish in... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena ). Britain's Chris Froome eats a banana as he rides in the pack with his Sky teammates during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L'Ile and finish in...
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). France's Yoann Offredo, left, France's Kevin Ledanois, center, and France Jerome Cousin ride breakaway during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). France's Yoann Offredo, left, France's Kevin Ledanois, center, and France Jerome Cousin ride breakaway during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L...
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). A butterfly flies in the foreground as the pack with Croatia's Kristijan Durasek, right, and France's Anthony Turgis, second right, passes during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 m... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). A butterfly flies in the foreground as the pack with Croatia's Kristijan Durasek, right, and France's Anthony Turgis, second right, passes during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 m...

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

FONTENAY-LE-COMTE, France (AP) - Overall favorites Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana each had trouble in the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, while Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria took the race's first yellow jersey with a commanding sprint victory.

Froome crashed with about five kilometers remaining in the mostly flat 201-kilometer (125-mile) stage from the island of Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile on the Atlantic coast to Fontenay-le-Comte. The four-time champion with Team Sky finished in a group with rival Richie Porte about 50 seconds behind.

Quintana had a mechanical problem and finished even further back.

Gaviria, the Quick Step rider making his Tour debut, beat world champion Peter Sagan and Marcel Kittel to the line.

___

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls

    4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls

    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:12:20 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-07-07 14:43:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon...(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon...

    Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

    More >>

    Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

    More >>

  • $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:42:03 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-07-07 14:33:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>

  • Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Friday, July 6 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-07-06 10:38:32 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-07-07 14:33:12 GMT
    The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly