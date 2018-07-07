England starts same lineup, while Sweden makes 2 changes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

England starts same lineup, while Sweden makes 2 changes

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). England's Harry Kane, right, and his teammate walk at the pitch prior the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). England's Harry Kane, right, and his teammate walk at the pitch prior the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

SAMARA, Russia (AP) - England coach Gareth Southgate made no changes for Saturday's quarterfinal match with Sweden, sticking with the same starting lineup he used against Colombia to open the knockout round in Russia. 

Sweden brought back Sebastian Larsson, who was suspended for yellow card accumulation for the team's match against Switzerland, while inserting Emil Krafth for Mikael Lustig, who is suspended this time out.

Here are the lineups:  

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young, Dele Alli.

Sweden: Robin Olsen, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Sebastian Larsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Albin Ekdal, Marcus Berg, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson, Ola Toivonen.

