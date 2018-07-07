Lewis Hamilton back on top in final practice at British GP - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lewis Hamilton back on top in final practice at British GP

By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) - Lewis Hamilton edged Kimi Raikkonen by less than one tenth of a second on Saturday for the fastest time in final practice at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton is going for a fifth straight victory and a record sixth overall in his home Formula One race. He was 0.093 seconds faster than Ferrari's Raikkonen and 0.642 better than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Sebastian Vettel was fourth quickest, 1.129 behind Hamilton.

Vettel, who leads Hamilton by one point going into the 10th of 21 races, had been fastest in the second practice on the Silverstone track on Friday, while Hamilton topped the first.

The Mercedes drivers are aiming to bounce back after failing to finish the Austrian GP due to team errors last Sunday.

Austrian winner Max Verstappen, who crashed in second practice, was fifth fastest, ahead of Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo and Sauber's Charles Leclerc.

Brendon Hartley spun off in spectacular fashion when he lost his front left wheel due to a suspected suspension failure, pitching the car off at speed in a shower of sparks and dust before slamming into the barriers. Hartley emerged from the cockpit unaided and the New Zealander was fortunate to remain unhurt.

Qualifying for Sunday's race takes place later Saturday.

