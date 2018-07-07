Hamilton snatches pole position from Vettel for British GP - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hamilton snatches pole position from Vettel for British GP

By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) - Lewis Hamilton prevailed in a tight battle with Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel to snatch pole position on Saturday for the British Grand Prix.

It's the fourth consecutive pole position for Hamilton at Silverstone, his sixth overall on the track, and his 50th for Mercedes.

Vettel, who leads Hamilton by one point going into the 10th of 21 races, was faster than Hamilton until the British driver went again to finish 0.044 ahead.

Vettel's Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen finished third, ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, while Austrian GP winner Max Verstappen was fifth and his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo sixth.

Hamilton will be chasing a fifth straight victory and a record sixth overall in his home race on Sunday.

