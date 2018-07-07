French investigators say fire caused 2016 EgyptAir crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

French investigators say fire caused 2016 EgyptAir crash

PARIS (AP) - French air accident investigators say that a rapidly spreading fire probably caused the crash of an EgyptAir flight from Paris to Cairo in 2016, casting doubt on Egyptian authorities' claims that traces of explosives were found.

French investigation agency BEA said in a statement late Friday that "the most likely hypothesis is that a fire broke out in the cockpit and "spread rapidly, resulting in loss of control."

Egyptian authorities are carrying out a criminal investigation amid suspicions that explosives were involved.

The BEA has also investigated the crash. It cited its "difference of opinion" with that view and urged Egyptian prosecutors to investigate the possibility it was an accidental fire, in hopes of preventing future accidents.

All 66 people aboard were killed when the plane crashed into the Mediterranean.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls

    4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls

    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:12:20 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-07-07 11:25:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon...(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon...

    Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

    More >>

    Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

    More >>

  • $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:42:03 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-07-07 11:23:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>

  • Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Friday, July 6 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-07-06 10:38:32 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-07-07 11:22:58 GMT
    The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly