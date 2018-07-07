Froome starts pursuit of 5th Tour de France title - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Froome starts pursuit of 5th Tour de France title

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Spectators watch as the pack passes along the west coast during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L'Ile and finish in Fontenay Le-Comte, France, ... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Spectators watch as the pack passes along the west coast during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L'Ile and finish in Fontenay Le-Comte, France, ...
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). France's Yoann Offredo, left, France's Kevin Ledanois, center, and France Jerome Cousin ride breakaway during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). France's Yoann Offredo, left, France's Kevin Ledanois, center, and France Jerome Cousin ride breakaway during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L...
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). People watch the pack during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L'Ile and finish in Fontenay Le-Comte, France, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). People watch the pack during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmoutier-en-L'Ile and finish in Fontenay Le-Comte, France, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

NOIRMOUTIER-EN-L'ILE, France (AP) - Chris Froome's pursuit of a record-tying fifth Tour de France title has begun amid big crowds under sunny skies on an island off the Atlantic coast.

The full peloton of 176 riders split between 22 teams got rolling Saturday morning for the mostly flat 201-kilometer (125-mile) first stage from Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile to Fontenay-le-Comte.

Three French riders - Kevin Ledanois (Team Fortuneo-Samsic), Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie) and Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) - attacked at the start flag and quickly established an advantage of more than a minute.

After crossing a bridge to the mainland, the route will take riders along the coastline before heading slightly inland for the finish.

Crosswinds permitting, the first wearer of the yellow jersey should be decided in a mass sprint.

Froome is aiming to join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the only riders to win the Tour five times.

The three-week Tour ends July 29 in Paris.

___

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls

    4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls

    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:12:20 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-07-07 11:25:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon...(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon...

    Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

    More >>

    Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

    More >>

  • $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:42:03 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-07-07 11:23:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>

  • Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Friday, July 6 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-07-06 10:38:32 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-07-07 11:22:58 GMT
    The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly