Top-ranked Nadal, Halep try to reach 4th round at Wimbledon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Top-ranked Nadal, Halep try to reach 4th round at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan, during their men's singles match, on the fourth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan, during their men's singles match, on the fourth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Top-ranked duo Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep are back on court at Wimbledon on Saturday as they try to reach the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Nadal is playing Australian teenager Alex de Minaur on Centre Court, with Halep facing Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan on No. 1 Court.

Nadal is looking to win Wimbledon for the third time while Halep is trying to follow up her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the French Open with a first title at the All England Club. She is one of only two top-10 seeds remaining in the women's draw.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic is also in action, facing British hopeful Kyle Edmund. Djokovic is looking to reach the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the 44th time, which would put him in sole second place on the all-time list behind Roger Federer. Djokovic and Jimmy Connors are tied on 43 last-16 appearances.

__

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls

    4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls

    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:12:20 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-07-07 11:25:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon...(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon...

    Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

    More >>

    Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

    More >>

  • $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:42:03 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-07-07 11:23:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>

  • Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

    Friday, July 6 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-07-06 10:38:32 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-07-07 11:22:58 GMT
    The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly