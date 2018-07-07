Man hit by car fights to survive

Police say the passengers were taken to the hospital but there were "no severe injuries." (Source: RNN)

A man is fighting to survive, after police say he was hit by a car in Richmond.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, in the 100 block of North Boulevard, near the Museum District.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene. There is no word if that person will charges.

At last check, the man who was struck is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12