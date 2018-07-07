Man hit by car fights to survive

A tropical system developed into Hurricane Beryl on Friday, but it's not expected to become a threat to the U.S. mainland,More >>
A tropical system developed into Hurricane Beryl on Friday, but it's not expected to become a threat to the U.S. mainland,More >>
A man is fighting to survive, after police say he was hit by a car in Richmond.More >>
A man is fighting to survive, after police say he was hit by a car in Richmond.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A woman living in the Brandermill neighborhood of Chesterfield says a driver delivering her Amazon package struck her mailbox and fled the scene.More >>
A woman living in the Brandermill neighborhood of Chesterfield says a driver delivering her Amazon package struck her mailbox and fled the scene.More >>
A 73-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in Chesterfield County.More >>
A 73-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in Chesterfield County.More >>
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.More >>
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.More >>
Some of Elon Musk's engineers from SpaceX and the Boring Company are scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Saturday.More >>
Some of Elon Musk's engineers from SpaceX and the Boring Company are scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Saturday.More >>
A hatchet-wielding man snuck into a stranger's house and was found pantsless in the homeowner's bed Friday, according to Middletown police records.More >>
A hatchet-wielding man snuck into a stranger's house and was found pantsless in the homeowner's bed Friday, according to Middletown police records.More >>
Authorities from multiple agencies are still searching for Pretty Boy Floyd, a convicted killer who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon.More >>
Authorities from multiple agencies are still searching for Pretty Boy Floyd, a convicted killer who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>